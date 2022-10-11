[VIDEO] "Yeet, my dawg!" -- WWE fans hail Sami Zayn as the "best thing going in wrestling" after he cracks Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE RAW

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn featured alongside The Bloodline in WWE RAW's opening segment, and fans loved the Honorary Uce's entertaining appearance.

The season premiere of RAW kickstarted with Roman Reigns and his stablemates occupying the ring. The Tribal Chief then talked about how his father taught him that the loudest person in the room is the weakest and, therefore, a fool. Reigns then turned his attention towards Jey Uso in response to Logan Paul calling him the 'Tribal Chief' on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn interrupted Roman Reigns at this point, and the arena erupted with pop. The former Intercontinental Champion reminded Reigns that the latter had asked him to handle Jey Uso.

Zayn tried to establish peace while noting that Jey Uso hadn't been on his best behavior. This irked Jey, who addressed Reigns and demanded that he put the family over a mere ally.

The entire interaction on WWE RAW saw Sami Zayn deliver several one-liners, including a noteworthy "Yeet, Dawg" that made it difficult for every Bloodline member to stay in character.

Toward the end of the segment, Riddle walked out and challenged Roman Reigns to a title match, but the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion denied his request. He asked any Bloodline member to step up to the challenge, and Jey Uso saw an opportunity. He instigated Sami Zayn and coerced him into a match against the RK-Bro member.

The pop for Sami Zayn on WWE RAW and his control over the opening segment sent fans online into a frenzy. Twitter went gaga over the Honorary Uce, hailing him as the GOAT. Many fans praised him for his comic timing, whereas others said he was the best thing to happen to The Bloodline.

Here are some of the best reactions to Sami Zayn's latest appearance on WWE RAW:

Drago @Notorious401 @WWE @SamiZayn



LMFAO! Anytime The Bloodline is on TV, it's gold.



Best thing going in all of wrestling. @SuperKingofBros "Yeet, my dawg!" - Sami ZaynLMFAO! Anytime The Bloodline is on TV, it's gold.Best thing going in all of wrestling. #WWERaw @WWE @SamiZayn @SuperKingofBros "Yeet, my dawg!" - Sami Zayn LMFAO! Anytime The Bloodline is on TV, it's gold. 😂Best thing going in all of wrestling. #WWERaw https://t.co/dUI3TnzOJM

Struggling Millennial @MrImperFections At this point Sami Zayn is the best thing in pro wrestling #WWERaw At this point Sami Zayn is the best thing in pro wrestling #WWERaw

Conner🇨🇦 @_WrestleConner



Protect Sami at all costs.



#WWERaw This entire Sami Zayn and Bloodline storyline is a movie, man.Protect Sami at all costs. This entire Sami Zayn and Bloodline storyline is a movie, man.Protect Sami at all costs. 😂 #WWERaw https://t.co/8ldKVrBDBz

Sami Zayn cemented himself as The Honorary Uce and allied with The Bloodline. Although Jey Uso is critical of his involvement, other members of the faction, including Reigns, have trusted the former Intercontinental Champion.

It remains to be seen how this storyline will pan out.

What did you think of Sami Zayn on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

