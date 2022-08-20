[VIDEO] WWE Superstar Kevin Owens sends heartfelt message to 3-time Intercontinental Champion after SmackDown goes off the air

Sami Zayn had a great night on WWE SmackDown this week, but he had a bigger surprise awaiting him after the show went off the air.

After the show went off the air, RAW Superstars Kevin Owens and Riddle made their way to the ring. KO and Sami Zayn share a long history and are close friends in real life. Owens and Zayn hugged each other in the ring as the arena erupted with cheers for the well-liked duo.

Riddle was just as excited as the fans and even tried to join in on the hug, but KO and Zayn shoved him away. KO then reportedly said that he is proud of Sami Zayn and hailed the latter as the reason why he is in WWE. Owens also said he is happy to see his friend get the credit he deserves.

Zayn walked out to one of the biggest pops of 2022 as WWE fans in Montreal gave their hometown hero a warm welcome on SmackDown's 1200th episode. He competed in a Fatal 5-Way match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship but fell victim to an injury he sustained during the intense bout.

Kevin Owens teases epic reunion with Sami Zayn in WWE

Earlier this week on RAW, Owens officially confirmed the return of the Prizefighter. He cut a memorable promo during his action-packed segment with Drew McIntyre and confirmed his intentions to go after every title.

He also mentioned how he has his eyes on the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, effectively teasing a potential reunion with Sami Zayn down the line. Fans are hoping to see him join forces with his real-life best friend, especially after The Usos started being disrespectful towards Zayn on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns recently demanded Zayn win the Intercontinental Championship to add to the Bloodline's dominance. The latter failed to get a title shot, but proved his allegiance to the Tribal Chief later in the night.

Zayn put himself in harm's way to help Reigns when the latter was all alone while standing across from Drew McIntyre. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns and The Usos will continue to be associated with Sami Zayn on SmackDown especially when he has no title.

