WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: 38-year-old superstar receives one of the loudest pops in 2022; Roman Reigns humbled during main event

WWE SmackDown delivered a decent show this week. We saw NXT Superstars Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne make their debut on the blue brand tonight. The Toxic Attraction members defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to book a spot for themselves in the SmackDown semi-finals of the ongoing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey made a surprising return but was arrested and forced to leave the arena. However, the biggest highlight on the show was the vocal WWE fans in Montreal. They played a huge role in adding to the charm of the entire presentation.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE SmackDown. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn receives the best welcome in Montreal

Sami Zayn was one of the five top superstars who competed in an intense Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. The match featured Baron Corbin, Sheamus, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss. But no superstar on tonight's show matched Sami Zayn's star power at the blue brand's historic 1200th episode in Montreal.

The crowd erupted with "Sami, Sami!" chants as he made his entrance. WWE fans in attendance extended a memorable welcome to the former Intercontinental Champion, which effectively turned into one of the biggest nights of his career. Zayn reciprocated the appreciation with an excellent in-ring performance.

Unfortunately, Zayn was seemingly injured during the match. This took him out of action for a while. He tried his best to pick up a fairytale victory but fell victim to the situation. However, Sheamus made the most of his opportunity and won the match to earn his shot at the Intercontinental Championship. He will now challenge Gunther for the title at Clash at the Castle.

#2 Flop on WWE SmackDown: Hit Row rap

🇻🇬 🇻🇮 @GeoffRhymer #SmackDown HIT Row is all the way back lol HIT Row is all the way back lol 😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/iqZGzFMkz5

Raps are fun. Hit Row are talented. While the two sentences could combine to describe some of their performances, tonight's segment certainly won't make the cut. The returning stars made their way to the ring while Max Dupree showed off his Maximum Male Models. They stopped the fashion-driven stable's attempt at "titillating the juices" of the audience by attacking them.

That would have been enough to set the tone for Hit Row's first feud after their return, but they decided to make a statement by rapping. Now, it is a part of their gimmick, and they might have earned credit as rappers on multiple instances.

But this week, they couldn't be too proud of their performances on WWE SmackDown, especially when the "police car" from Ronda Rousey's arrest segment had better bars.

#3 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Drew McIntyre shuts Roman Reigns in the main event

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns finally came face-to-face on WWE SmackDown this week. The Tribal Chief wanted to deny the Scottish Warrior's claims about carrying the company, but the latter was determined to make a point.

He went a step further and exposed Reigns' fear while standing across from his challenger without other Bloodline members in his corner. Their exchange led to a brawl, and Reigns made plans in advance.

Earlier on the show, he was seen speaking with Sami Zayn backstage, and the latter proved a valuable ally when he sacrificed himself to save his "Tribal Chief" against a major blow.

Unfortunately for them, McIntyre was not yet done, and he still managed to hit Reigns with a devastating Claymore, leaving the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion rolling on the mat.

The segment was brilliantly planned to help showcase Roman Reigns' vulnerability and Drew McIntyre's strength, establishing a mutually dominant dynamic ahead of their title match. The Scottish Warrior also spotted the hourglass in the locker room, which confirmed that Karrion Kross is still lurking in the dark, targeting both Reigns and McIntyre on WWE SmackDown.

This title feud needed intensity ahead of Clash at the Castle, and it will now be interesting to see the potential twists in this storyline moving forward.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun