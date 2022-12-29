VIDEO: WWE Superstar makes his long overdue return to Japan

WWE Superstars are invading Japan next month, much to the shock of wrestling fans everywhere.

In the last few decades, Vince McMahon had rarely played nice with other wrestling companies when it came to allowing his talents to work at outside events. But it appears that things might be much different under Triple H in 2023.

SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently arrived in Japan ahead of his match against The Great Muta on January 1 for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The company took to social media to tweet out a video of the arrival of Shinsuke Nakamura:

"WWE Superstar triumphant return *double exclamation point emoji* SHINSUKE NAKAMURA is in Japan *five double exclamation point emojis* In order to have a DREAM MATCH with Great Muta at the Nippon Budokan on 1 January! BACK TO JAPAN!" Pro Wrestling NOAH said in a tweet.

Pro Wrestling NOAH also announced that The King of Strong Style would take part in a press conference with Muta on December 30.

"SHINSUKE NAKAMURA enjoying the atmosphere of Japan while being surrounded by reporters. On Friday 30 December, he will attend a press conference before the Nippon Budokan with Great Muta's agent, Keiji Muto!" Pro Wrestling NOAH said in a tweet.

You can check out a video of Nakamura's arrival in the embedded tweet below.

WWE RAW Superstar Karl Anderson is set to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4

Shinsuke Nakamura isn't the only WWE Superstar heading to Japan as NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson is heading to Wrestle Kingdom 17 for New Japan Pro Wrestling to defend his title against Tama Tonga.

This show has great significance as it will feature talents from both WWE and AEW competing in matches that evening.

The Machine Gun recently commented on his upcoming match at Wrestle Kingdom 17, tweeting out:

"I just had one of the greatest matches in @njpw1972 history. I'm the greatest Never Open-weight Champion of all time. What an incredible run I'm on.... @Tama_Tonga, I'll see you at #WrestleKingdom in the Tokyo Dome, chump.."

Are you excited about WWE's involvement in Japan over the next week? Do you think this could turn into something bigger under Triple H in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

