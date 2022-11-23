[VIDEO] Zelina Vega throws hands in unseen clip, former WWE Champion responds

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has taken to social media to share footage of some legitimate striking practice.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion returned to SmackDown in recent weeks after a brief hiatus. Upon her return, she was revealed as the new manager for popular NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma. The group features former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wild, and was initially managed by Elektra Lopez while in WWE developmental.

The new Legado Del Fantasma manager has now taken to social media to show off some unseen skills. In a video posted to her official Twitter account, the real-life Thea Trinidad showed off her striking abilities. In the video, Vega is seen doing pad work with a striking coach. Vega's strikes were hard and rattled loudly off the pads as she hit them.

In her caption, Zelina Vega asked the WWE Universe to guess whose face she was picturing as she struck the pads.

"Working on power strikes.. who’s face do you think I’m picturing?" she asked.

A former WWE Champion responded to Zelina Vega

A former WWE Champion also took to social media to respond to Zelina's video.

New Day member and SmackDown star Kofi Kingston noticed the tweet from the former Queen of the Ring and posted a reaction. In his tweet, Kofi attached a GIF of himself looking concerned.

Vega then responded to Kingston, joking that no matter how much they may fight, she would never strike the former WWE Champion that way.

"Lmaooooo it’s ok, as much as we fight, I wouldn’t deck you like that… maybe," she wrote.

Zelina's last match on WWE TV was against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair back on April 11th, 2021.

What did you think of Zelina Vega video? What are your thoughts on Kofi Kingston's response? You can share your opinions in the comments section down below.

