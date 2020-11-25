Viewership and TV ratings for the RAW after Survivor Series revealed

WWE expectedly witnessed a viewership boost for the RAW after Survivor Series. This week's episode drew 1.808 million viewers on the USA Network, according to the statistics revealed by Showbuzz Daily. Last week's episode of Monday Night RAW drew an average of 1.778 million viewers.

RAW: 1.81 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 24, 2020

The first hour of RAW had the highest numbers of average viewers as it drew 1.904 million. Last week's first hour had 1.868 million viewers.

The second hour of this week's RAW drew 1.826 million viewers, which was still up from last week's second-hour figure of 1.740 million viewers.

The latest episode had the most significant drop in the third hour as the average viewership settled on the 1.694 million mark. Last week's third-hour number was 1.728 million, which had the Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship main event.

WWE RAW - TV Ratings and Cable TV Rankings

Coming to the 18-49 demographic, RAW had an average rating of 0.56, up from last week's number of 0.51. The first hour had a 0.61 rating, which dropped to 0.58 in the second hour before climbing back up to 0.61 in the final hour. Every hour of RAW finished amongst the top six cable shows for the night.

Advertisement

The latest episode of RAW was the most-watched edition since the company's October 12th offering.

The RAW episode after Survivor Series had competition from Week 11 of Monday Night Football as Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Los Angeles Rams, which did 12.612 million viewers.

Reality of where wrestling stands, granted this was a good week. In 18-49, Raw beat everything on cable but NFL related shows. Smackdown second on network to Shark Tank. AEW beat everything on cable but NBA draft and two news shows. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 24, 2020

RAW stood at the 24th spot in terms of viewership on cable TV, a slight improvement from last week's standing at #26. When it came to the Cable Top 150, Monday Night RAW was #4, which was up from last week's #5 ranking.

This week's RAW, as noted earlier, was the fallout episode for Survivor Series, and it surprisingly didn't have Drew McIntyre. However, WWE booked a few singles matches to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Championship. Three singles matches were booked for RAW, and the winners confirmed their spots in next week's Triple Threat match - the winner of which - will go on to face McIntyre at TLC.

This week's RAW also had Alexa Bliss take on Nikki Cross, a great Firefly Fun House segment, and some storyline developments in the women's division.