"They took the coward's way out and robbed it from us" - SmackDown Superstar fires shots at the Usos

The Viking Raiders sent out a strong message to The Usos ahead of their much-anticipated tag team clash next week.

The animosity between the two teams is at an all-time high. Erik & Ivar won a chaotic Fatal Four Way match to become the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. But the Bloodline took care of business when they attacked their challengers, forcing the officials to stop the match even before it started.

On SmackDown this Friday, the Viking Raiders returned the favor when they jumped the champions and took them out.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Raiders on this week's episode of Talking Smack to get their reaction to the events that transpired earlier in the evening.

The team was of the opinion that Jimmy and Jey Uso were acting like cowards when they ambushed them at the Elimination Chamber.

Here's what Erik of the Viking Raiders had to say:

"Look, there is nothing on this planet that we're looking forward to more than getting into the ring with the Usos. We flew halfway across the world for that opportunity and they took the coward's way out and robbed it from us." [0:19-0:34]

Ivar also added a few comments stating that the Raiders were circling the island that Jimmy and Jey were on.

"Lady, our longboats are packed, our axes are sharpened. The island the Usos are on, we're circling it. And there is nothing that can stop this raid from becoming the SmackDown Tag Team Champions."[0:35-0:58]

You can watch the full interview here:

The Usos also sent a message to the Viking Raiders

Right after the match was announced, Jimmy and Jey took to Twitter to share a strong message to the tag team division in WWE.

The Bloodline will look to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the Raiders next week when the blue brand rolls on to Florida.

Will the Bloodline be able to put a stop to the raid? Or will the Viking Raiders dethrone the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

