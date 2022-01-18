×
"You look like Fred Flintstone" - wrestling veteran lashes out at Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens had Seth Rollins on his talk show this week
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 18, 2022 11:42 PM IST
News

Former WWE writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Kevin Owens for his wardrobe choices on RAW this week.

Russo sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone this week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast to discuss the latest episode of the Monday night show. He was particularly critical of the backstage segment leading up to the KO Show on RAW.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion detailed that no one got over in the backstage segment that featured Edge, Beth Phoenix, Damian Priest and Owens. He stated that he did not know that the former Universal Champion had a talk show, and also mentioned that the star's tie made him look like cartoon character Fred Flintstone.

Here's what Russo had to say about KO:

"I didn't realize that Kevin Owens had a talk show," said Russo. ''I was like why is he wearing a tie. And bro, I swear to God, I'm like bro, you look like Fred Flintstone. I mean seriously bro, you got your cut off shirt, you got your little tie on, you got the same build as Fred Flintstone. I'm like what are we doing here." Russo said.

You can watch the full video here:

Kevin Owens defeated Damian Priest on RAW

Kevin Owens had a busy night on RAW, as he hosted his talk show with Seth Rollins as a guest and announced his entry into the Royal Rumble. KO was then scheduled to take on the current United States Champion Damien Priest in a number one contender's match for the title.

Looks like @FightOwensFight just outsmarted @ArcherofInfamy and the entire @WWEUniverse!#WWERaw https://t.co/qnLgL3OPOU

During the matchup, The former Universal Champion successfully prevented Priest from unleashing his "Damian" side. In the closing stages, Owens faked a knee injury which allowed him to blindside the Archer of Infamy and hit a Stunner on the champion.

Edited by Brandon Nell
