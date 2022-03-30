"You have to start building people" - Former writer highlights major issue with Roman Reigns' current run as the Universal Champion (Exclusive) 

With Roman Reigns having run through multiple top names in his 576-day reign as the Universal Champion, it is rumored that his run is likely leading to a match against The Rock at WrestleMania 39. Former writer Vince Russo recently commented on the consequences of booking the aforementioned contest.

Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar this weekend at WrestleMania in the main event. WWE is likely to unify both world titles at the show. If Reigns is to walk out of the Showcase of Immortals with both the championships, it poses an important question about who is at Reigns' level to take the strap off him.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo tackled the issue on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The 61-year-old sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone to recap this week's RAW. Here's what the veteran had to say regarding the situation surrounding Roman Reigns:

"That's when they need to be making people. We're giving them a year. Whether it's Bron Breakker, whoever you have in NXT. Whatever it is. Whether you know you're gonna get Wardlow in six months. Whatever it is, you have to start building people. You have to. We were always building people. When the story was Austin, when the story was Rock, the story was Kane. You're always building somebody where you know that's the next threat. You know it. (45:40 - 46:38)

Who are some potential challengers Roman Reigns could face following WrestleMania

Having run through almost the entire roster at this point, it will be hard to book fresh feuds for Roman Reigns if he is to win in the main event of WrestleMania. Nonetheless, one potential major threat to Roman's title run is The Rock, who is rumored to return next year.

WWE might need to build some fresh, credible performers for the Tribal Chief moving forward. A switch of brands could lead to new faces challenging Reigns for his Universal Championship.

