WWE Hall of Famer explains why Vince McMahon wanted to hide his face during his run as an iconic character

Former WWE Superstar The Godfather commented on why Vince McMahon wanted to hide his face during his run as Papa Shango.

The superstar, made his debut in the company in 1991 and played different characters during his tenure with the promotion. In 1992, he played the character of Papa Shango - a character that lasted a little more than a year. In his second spell with the promotion in 1995, he was brought back as Kama.

Two years later, he became a part of the faction Nation of Domination. Farroq was the leader of the faction and when the Rock took over the leadership in 1998, the WWE Hall of Famer gave birth to the character of The Godfather.

Recently speaking on the The A2theKWrestling Show, he explained that Vince McMahon was of the opinion that the former had a baby face despite boasting a huge physique. He also stated that the WWE Chairman wanted a makeover of his face and hence the character of Papa Shango had a terrifying look.

"You have a body of a monster, but you have a baby face’, and he goes, ‘We’ve got to do something with that face’,” Godfather said. “… That was Vince, hiding my baby face.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

When was The Godfather inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

The former WWE Superstar was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

He was inducted into the prestigious class of wrestlers by former world champion John Bradshaw Layfield and long-time friend Farooq. The 61-year-old and Farooq were part of the faction Nation of Domination that also consisted of Mark Henry, D Lo Brown, Ahmed Johnson and The Rock.

The wrestler's full-time run with Vince's brand came to an end in 2002. However, he has made quite a few appearances in the company over the years. His most recent came during The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction earlier this year.

