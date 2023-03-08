"Vince was gonna use you" - Legend debunks popular theory about former WWE Chairman (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently stated that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon didn't hesitate to push performers who weren't heavyweights if they could draw money.

If one looks back at the history of WWE, there are ample physically-imposing performers like Bruno Sammartino, Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, and others who became main event acts. Though many stars who weren't big in size, like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Bryan Danielson, have also been successful, there's a belief that Vince McMahon was not keen on pushing such performers.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Teddy Long debunked this theory, saying McMahon would push anyone who could make money. Though Long revealed that Vince McMahon initially didn't care about those who didn't fit into the heavyweight mold, he later realized that anybody could be a draw.

The former WWE SmackDown GM added that even if the 77-year-old personally didn't like someone, he would not hamper their push if they were over with fans.

"Yeah, he was high on big guys. The Kevin Nash style and like that, you know. He never really cared about the small guys. But Vince realized this - 'the small guys can draw me money.' So whether he liked you or not, if you could draw money, Vince was gonna use you. So that's how that works," said Teddy Long. [9:05 - 9:22]

WWE legend Teddy Long picked Sami Zayn as the best male wrestler of the year

In the same chat, Teddy Long picked Sami Zayn, who's far from the most physically dominant acts in WWE today, as the "Male Wrestler of the Year." Long said it was a combination of the former Honorary Uce's in-ring abilities, promos, and selling which made him pick Zayn over others.

"I'd have to go with Sami Zayn. He's the guy, man. He's certainly moving fast and doing a great job. His promos are money, his wrestling ability, and his selling; everything is just coming right together for Sami Zayn. So I'd have to say Sami Zayn," said Teddy Long. [6:38 - 6:57]

Sami Zayn is expected to team up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

