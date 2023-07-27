"Vince hates Shane", "HE’S FAMILY" - WWE Universe goes wild after picture surfaces of Vince McMahon replacing Shane McMahon with Roman Reigns

Vince McMahon is always a controversial presence in WWE, but when you add his attitude toward Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns to the mix, fans usually have fun. A picture has surfaced of when Vince McMahon placed Roman Reigns next to him in a position where Shane McMahon should have been.

Shane McMahon himself has not been a full-time part of WWE for a while. He was fired back after the 2022 Royal Rumble. While he came back at the 2023 WrestleMania, he injured himself in the match.

The WWE star was in the photograph in front of the WrestleMania stage with Stephanie McMahon on one side of him and Triple H next to her. On the other side, where fans would expect to see Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns was there instead. Shane was next to Reigns, spaced apart by the top star.

When the picture started to do the rounds fans immediately noticed this and found it quite hilarious, as it was obvious that on his right, he had his daughter, Stephanie, and next to her his son-in-law, Triple H. On the other hand, Reigns being on his left, putting Shane McMahon further away from him, was quite funny to the fans.

One fan directly said that Vince McMahon's own family didn't like him. They went on to add that the WWE boss himself hated Shane McMahon.

A fan mentioned tweeted that The Tribal Chief is a part of Vince's family.

Another fan pointed out that Shane McMahon himself looked rather unhappy in the picture.

Another fan wondered if there was a dispute in the family between Shane McMahon and Vince. They asked whether there could be real issues after Vince had fired Shane, had never wished him properly on his birthday, and this picture. They asked if the elder McMahon even remembered that Shane was his son.

Then some said that Shane McMahon might be his son, but Reigns was always the son that Vince had wanted.

Meanwhile, one fan just decided to call Reigns Vince McMahon's "boyfriend."

While Vince McMahon is back in charge of WWE, Shane McMahon has been absent since his injury

According to a recent report, Shane McMahon was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, recently. The city is the destination for WWE stars who suffered injuries as they receive treatments there.

"Shane McMahon and one of his sons were spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week flying back to NYC. McMahon was likely there to track progress on the ACL tear suffered at Wrestlemania 39 during his impromptu match with The Miz."

At this time, it's not certain when he'll be back to the ring.

