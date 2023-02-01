"Vince helped Scott Hall, but he didn't help Kamala" - WWE Hall of Famer upset with Vince McMahon

In WWE, some people are able to get the help they need easier than others, it seems.

During the most recent edition of "The Snake Pit", Jake "The Snake" Roberts was asked by a fan of the show about his relationship with Vince McMahon, and he gave a very candid answer.

"It's not there. You can't have a relationship with Vince McMahon. He's not gonna let you get that close to him. I think he respects me and I respect him. Vince did a great thing for wrestling, but he could have done it a whole lot better if he would have just been more fair, if he would have paid the guys better, if he would have taken care of the guys after they got busted up."

Roberts went on to criticize McMahon for not taking care of some of his talents.

"You're a big billionaire and you got guys rotting and dying needing help. The worst was probably Kamala who desperately needed help. He made Vince a lot of fu**ing money. He was a big draw. I do know that Vince helped Scott Hall, but he didn't help Kamala and that just rubs me the wrong way." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

James Arthur Harris played the character of Kamala on WWF/WWE television and passed away on August 9, 2020 due to cardiac arrest with comorbid diabetes and COVID-19.

What has Jake "The Snake" Roberts done since leaving WWE?

The last real appearance Jake Roberts made in WWE was when he was inducted into the 2014 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame by Diamond Dallas Page.

He went on to appear in The Road to All Out in 2019 as a dealer at a blackjack table dealing cards to the women competing in the Casino Batlle Royale. He would make his official debut in All Elite Wrestling on the March 4, 2020 episode of Dynamite where he interrupted Cody Rhodes.

Roberts then introduced his client, Lance Archer, and has been with him ever since. He's also been doing a bunch of other ventures such as making appearances in television and movies, beginning a series of spoken word shows, and hosting a podcast.

