Triple H has made several changes to WWE since taking over as Chief Content Officer. One of his standout traits has been to bring back superstars who were deemed surplus to requirements by Vince McMahon, and fans are delighted with his decision to bring back Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green was initially released by WWE in April 2021 after several injury setbacks halted any momentum she could build. She wrestled in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling after her exit before making a surprise return to the company in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match.

She set the record for the quickest-ever elimination for a female wrestler as Rhea Ripley dumped her out after just five seconds. Chelsea Green was signed permanently to RAW, where she portrayed the gimmick of a Karen, constantly complaining and acting entitled.

Green eventually won her maiden title in WWE when she teamed up with Sonya Deville to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to claim the Women's Tag Team Championship. With Deville out with an injury, Piper Niven is her current tag team partner.

Chelsea completed a year since her return at this year's Royal Rumble and fans were delighted with Triple H's decision to re-hire her.

Chelsea Green texted Triple H to bring her back to WWE

Triple H has shown himself to be more welcoming towards former NXT superstars as compared to Vince McMahon.

That was proved once again when Chelsea Green texted the Game to get her back to the company, as she revealed in an interview:

"I texted him [Triple H], and I said, 'I want my job back,' and he said, 'Okay, call me,’ and I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE. My story is not finished. He said on that phone call, ‘I absolutely would love to have you back. Just tell me when’s a good time for you to start.’"

The former Tag Team Champion further added that there was no embarrassment when she asked for a job in the Stamford-based promotion:

"At the end of the day, why are we embarrassed to ask for things? I will never understand that. I have asked to work for WWE probably 100 times, and I am not embarrassed about that one bit." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Chelsea Green has been highly entertaining in her second run in the company and she could be in for big things in 2024.

What are your views on Chelsea Green's second stint with WWE? Tell us in the comment section below.

