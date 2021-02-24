"Vince is letting a good story go away" - Storyline idea for CM Punk, AJ Lee, and the McMahons revealed (Exclusive)

It's been almost seven years since CM Punk quit WWE and subsequently retired from active in-ring completion. However, his WWE exit's unceremonious nature and influence on the product during his time in the company still make CM Punk a very popular name. Fans yearn to see him back in action to this very day.

It has now been highlighted that WWE even had a promising storyline to explore if he had returned. Former WWE Spanish ring announcer Hugo Savinovich joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted. The wrestling veteran, who spent 17 years in the WWE, revealed a storyline idea that he has had for years.

Hugo admitted that he's been complaining for a long time about how Vince McMahon lost the chance to book a compelling angle between CM Punk & AJ Lee against The McMahons.

Savinovich explained that WWE could have created a memorable feud by having Punk and AJ Lee take the fight to Vince McMahon. CM Punk was fired on his wedding day, and Savinovich believes WWE had enough material to stretch the storyline for more than a year.

Savinovich had the following to say about the CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. The McMahons storyline:

"I've been complaining for years now that Vince is letting a good story go away with CM Punk and his wife. I mean, you can't beat that story. The bad boss firing them on their honeymoon night. I mean, there is stuff to create. A beautiful story there that was legit. You could go like a year and a half with the destruction of the McMahons by CM Punk and his wife. And I have been asked about that story, and it seems like they still want to do wedding stories, and crazy shots and burning monsters, and I don't know. I guess when you have the money and power that they have, you can afford to do things like that."

There have been many kayfabe stories in the past that have been aided by real-life consequences. CM Punk has stayed firm on his stand about not wrestling again; however, the former WWE Champion did turn heads by becoming an analyst for WWE on FOX not too long ago. WWE Backstage might have been discontinued, but Punk can still find a way to work in wrestling again.

Punk has stated in the past that he would consider returning for the right angle and amount of money, but nothing has fallen into place thus far.

Can the 42-year-old veteran still find a way back into the WWE? If yes, should WWE also get his popular wife back and pull the trigger on the storyline mentioned above?

