"Vince loses that control" - WWE gets called out for purposely stopping the rise of another John Cena or Rock

WWE's entire history could be split based on the superstar who led the charge at the top of the card. WWE has had many world champions, but only a select few talents became true megastars who arguably got bigger than the business over time.

WWE has not produced a genuinely mainstream name since John Cena transitioned to being a part-timer, and the 16-time World Champion could very well be the last marquee name to come out of the company. The same can be said about The Rock, who passed on the torch to Cena as he rose to become the highest-paid actor in the world.

Vince Russo appeared on the In My House podcast, and the former WWE head writer called out the company for 'purposely holding guys back.' Russo agreed that WWE did not want another John Cena or The Rock to rise amongst its ranks and even delved deeper into the primary reason.

The former WWE personality said that Vince McMahon 'lost control' of John Cena, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan as their popularity eclipsed the entire WWE itself.

"When you have a talent that becomes bigger than the WWE - going back to control, he (Vince) loses that control. He lost control with Cena, Austin, Rock Hogan; he loses that control.," Russo stated.

What they're becoming are replaceable talents: Vince Russo on WWE's 'factory'

Vince Russo feels WWE is legitimately running a factory down at the Performance Center, where many wrestlers from the independent circuit are being taught the WWE way.

The former TV producer said that WWE has many "replaceable talents" at its disposal, making it easy for the company to shuffle the card at any given moment.

The former creative head once again brought up WWE's deliberate attempts to suppress great talent while also mentioning the 50/50 booking trend that has stunted the growth of many careers.

Russo believes Vince McMahon and his team don't want a performer's value to outshine the WWE.

Here's what he had to say:

"They have a factory where they're making wrestlers. And these guys they go in from the independent circuit, and they're going through this factory. And what they're becoming are replaceable talents. So okay, this guy does something we don't like, does something on social media, doesn't get a gimmick over, you've got 1000 reasons to get him out and bring the next guy in. They're purposely not doing it. That's why you're seeing the 50/50 booking, win one week, lose one week win one week; they're purposely holding guys back, so nobody's value becomes bigger than the companies." H/t In My House podcast

"To the television viewer, bro, this is coming across as one giant rib now."



Roman Reigns is inarguably an exception in this scenario as WWE's efforts have enabled the reigning Universal Champion to stand out of the pack.

What are your thoughts on Vince Russo's criticism regarding WWE's repressive handling of its best talent? Let us know in the comments section.

