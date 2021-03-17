WWE star reveals which Aleister Black match Vince McMahon 'loved so much'

Leon Ruff claims that Vince McMahon loved his Main Event match against Aleister Black so much that the WWE Chairman rebooked it for RAW.

Former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff posted a tweet on the anniversary of his match against Aleister Black on WWE Main Event and revealed an interesting tidbit. Ruff stated that Vince McMahon loved the singles outing so much that he rebooked it for WWE RAW. Check out the tweet below:

One year ago today I wreslted @WWEAleister on main event Vince loved the match so much he brought me back to do the same match on Monday night raw the following week and what a year it’s been 🤎 pic.twitter.com/eApUZARfxx — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) March 16, 2021

Vince McMahon has been getting slammed by fans lately over Aleister Black's absence

WWE and Vince McMahon have been getting some major heat from fans on social media over Black's absence in recent months. The last time Black wrestled for WWE was on an episode of RAW back in October. It was a losing effort against Kevin Owens.

Fans were already furious at the fact that Vince McMahon refused to meet Zelina Vega following her release from the company, and WWE's treatment of Black didn't help matters much. There's no concrete update yet as to the status of Black's return in the coming months.

The last update that came out on Black's futre left fans worried about his WWE future:

"Sources on SmackDown have indicated to us that they've not seen [Black] at all backstage since after the Zelina release. We haven't heard as to whether or not there are any specific issues between Black and WWE, but one person we talked to in the company seems to think that they're letting any ill will between the two subside."

One of the greatest moments in my life @WWENXT C H A M P I O N pic.twitter.com/xuLAU1RuWL — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 12, 2020

As for Leon Ruff, he had a relatively successful 2020. The year included an NXT North American title victory over Johnny Gargano on an episode of NXT. Ruff lost the belt soon after to Johnny Gargano in a triple threat match that also involved Damian Priest.