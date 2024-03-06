Vince McMahon allegations do not surprise former WWE name: "He's a sadistic sociopath" (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 06, 2024 17:27 IST
Vince McMahon has had a lot of allegations thrown at him recently
Vince McMahon resigned as the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings

The recent allegations against Vince McMahon have shaken up the pro wrestling world. A former WWE star has commented on the situation. The name in question is Mario Mancini.

Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing him of sex trafficking. While McMahon denied the allegations vehemently, it significantly affected his standing in the pro wrestling world.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Mario Mancini mentioned that McMahon had revolutionized pro wrestling, but he didn't know his limits:

"No, not at all [on being asked if the allegations surprised him] Not at all. I will tell you the same thing I said on Cheap Heat. He is a sadistic sociopath. He always was. The thing about him, though, is he is the pied piper. (...) Vince had great ideas, and obviously, he revolutionized the wrestling business. He turned the whole thing around. He made it mainstream. But the problem is, he did not have a limit. He didn't know where to draw the line." [22:12 onwards]
youtube-cover

Vince McMahon resigned from his position as TKO Group Holdings' Executive Chairman after details of the Janel Grant lawsuit surfaced.

