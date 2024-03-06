Vince McMahon allegations do not surprise former WWE name: "He's a sadistic sociopath" (Exclusive)

The recent allegations against Vince McMahon have shaken up the pro wrestling world. A former WWE star has commented on the situation. The name in question is Mario Mancini.

Janel Grant, an ex-employee of WWE, recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing him of sex trafficking. While McMahon denied the allegations vehemently, it significantly affected his standing in the pro wrestling world.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Mario Mancini mentioned that McMahon had revolutionized pro wrestling, but he didn't know his limits:

"No, not at all [on being asked if the allegations surprised him] Not at all. I will tell you the same thing I said on Cheap Heat. He is a sadistic sociopath. He always was. The thing about him, though, is he is the pied piper. (...) Vince had great ideas, and obviously, he revolutionized the wrestling business. He turned the whole thing around. He made it mainstream. But the problem is, he did not have a limit. He didn't know where to draw the line." [22:12 onwards]

Vince McMahon resigned from his position as TKO Group Holdings' Executive Chairman after details of the Janel Grant lawsuit surfaced.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and praise him. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive video below:

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE