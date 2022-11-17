Vince McMahon allegedly "didn't know" who current champion was, three years ago

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allegedly had no idea who current top star Gunther was back in late 2019.

Gunther is doing quite well for himself on WWE SmackDown and is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. Many fans regard him as one of the hardest-hitting brawlers in the business, and he has a bright future ahead of him on WWE's main roster.

On the latest edition of "Oh...You Didn't Know?", WWE veteran Road Dogg opened up about NXT invading SmackDown during the buildup to Survivor Series 2019 three years ago. As per Road Dogg, the then-WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, didn't know who Gunther was. Check out his full comments below:

"Look, Vince didn't watch the program. Vince heard the social media reports about the program, he read the emails about the ratings, he got the information. He didn't know who GUNTHER was. He didn't know what GUNTHER brought to the table. He very much was not the guy out scouting talent at independent shows in other countries. That's not Vince McMahon. He didn't know what GUNTHER brought to the table." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Unlike Vince McMahon, Triple H is high on Gunther

A report by WrestleVotes stated that WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has big plans for Gunther.

"Gunther is going to be around for a long time. He’s got real potential as a heel, and he’s going be here for 10/12 years. He’s going to open some shows, he’s going to close some shows, but he’s just going to be a solid match every night. That’s what Hunter sees in him right now," reported WrestleVotes. [H/T GiveMeSport]

WrestleVotes also reported that McMahon wasn't a fan of Gunther's work at all and "legitimately wanted to bury him." Thankfully, he is currently working under Triple H's leadership and could certainly become a top name in WWE somewhere down the line. Fans would love to see Gunther being put up against WWE's top stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and others in the distant future.

Do you see Gunther as a future world champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

