Vince McMahon wanted to bury 35-year-old WWE Superstar that Triple H has major plans for - Reports

Triple H's vision for WWE significantly differs from Vince McMahon's, especially in the creative department. His regime has already delighted fans, as several underutilized stars are being given the spotlight. Some of them were reportedly even on the verge of being buried by McMahon.

One of those names is GUNTHER, who is enjoying a fantastic run as the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown. The Game is a massive fan of The Ring General and has exciting plans for him in the long term.

Speaking with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes reported that Triple H plans to thrust GUNTHER into the main event scene. Furthermore, the Austrian is expected to be featured as a top star in WWE for up to a decade:

"Gunther is going to be around for a long time. He’s got real potential as a heel, and he’s going be here for 10/12 years. He’s going to open some shows, he’s going to close some shows, but he’s just going to be a solid match every night. That’s what Hunter sees in him right now," reported WrestleVotes. [H/T GiveMeSport]

WrestleVotes also explained that GUNTHER's main roster run was doomed to fail under Vince McMahon, with the former Chairman even considering sending him back to NXT. His match against R-Truth on the July 4 episode of RAW was what caused McMahon to be dead set on "burying" the Intercontinental Champion:

"I know that Vince McMahon just didn’t like what he saw on RAW and was over him, like legitimately wanted to bury him, go back to NXT, that type of stuff," WrestleVotes said.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE a few weeks later, and Gunther is now in safe hands under Triple H.

Triple H's booking of Gunther vs. Sheamus enhanced his WWE status

GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship reign improved once Triple H became WWE's Head of Creative. However, it was the Austrian's match against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle that genuinely showcased how good he is, with WrestleVotes mentioning the same in their report:

"Hunter likes him and he’s going to give him a shot. People are starting to understand what he is and the Clash at the Castle deal with Sheamus helped."

The Ring General has gone from strength to strength since then, especially with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci by his side. His likely rise to the main event scene could feature some excellent matches against Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and others.

Do you want Triple H to push Gunther as a main eventer in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

