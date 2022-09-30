"That is the worst name for a wrestler I've ever heard of in my life" - Vince McMahon's alleged view of former WWE Superstar

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has disclosed details about Vince McMahon's apparent dislike of Al Snow's name.

Snow worked for WWE between 1995-1997 and 1998-2008. Although many highly regarded him, the current Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) owner seemingly failed to impress the former WWE Chairman.

Gewirtz wrote about Snow in his book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE." He recalled how Vince McMahon once insulted the six-time Hardcore Champion's name even though nobody was discussing him at the time:

"He [Al Snow] knew Vince didn't see him as a top guy and knew Vince wasn't a big fan of his in general," Gewirtz wrote. "'What kind of name is Al Snow? That is the worst name for a wrestler I've ever heard of in my life.' I heard Vince say that out loud, with literally no one asking or even bringing up Al's name in a conversation. He just happened to be thinking it."

Brian Gewirtz repeatedly pitched ideas for Al Snow to Vince McMahon

As the former head writer of RAW, Brian Gewirtz reported directly to Vince McMahon with ideas for dozens of WWE Superstars.

Al Snow was one of Gewirtz's favorites on the roster, but McMahon viewed Mick Foley's former tag team partner differently:

"Of course, that [McMahon's dislike of Snow's name] didn't stop me from championing Al early on," Gewirtz continued. "I made it my mission to change Vince's mind about Al Snow, on one car trip pitching 'Al Snow vs. Jeff Hardy' so many times Vince would not have been convicted of manslaughter had he thrown me out of the SUV. Every time Al Snow won a match, I felt like I had won."

It is well known that McMahon prioritized talents whose characters and storylines he came up with himself, such as The Undertaker. For that reason, Gewirtz believes his attempts to praise Snow in front of his former boss proved detrimental.

Brian Gewirtz’s book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," is available to buy on Amazon.

