Vince McMahon allegedly left his seat to confront former WWE IC Champion after promo incident

It is well known that Vince McMahon likes WWE Superstars to stick to the script during promos on live television. In a recent video, Ryback revealed what happened backstage after he said his trademark "feed me more" catchphrase without permission.

Ryback began saying the three-word taunt in 2012 during his rise to the main-event scene as one of WWE's top babyfaces. Over the next four years, he was told to only shout "feed me more" when he performed as a fan favorite.

On Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion recalled how he encouraged fans to chant "feed me more" during his 2016 rivalry with Kalisto. It was unclear at the time whether he was supposed to be a babyface or heel in the storyline. Upon returning backstage, the 41-year-old was confronted by McMahon:

"When I got back through Gorilla Position [backstage], Vince McMahon, who had never spoken to me in an ill way, at least to my face, gets up out of his little chair in the Gorilla Position and was furious," Ryback said. "He comes marching over to me, which he says to me, 'Are you f***ing stupid?' I literally get right back in his face, and I go, 'No, are you f***ing stupid?' Vince McMahon went back and sat down and put on his headset and didn't say a goddam word to me." [2:08 – 2:33]

Kalisto defeated Ryback on the WrestleMania 32 and Payback 2016 kickoff shows to retain the United States Championship. The latter match turned out to be Ryback's last as a WWE Superstar.

Ryback says Vince McMahon wanted to "embarrass" him on TV

On May 2, 2016, Ryback walked out of RAW on the day of the show in St. Louis, Missouri. The event took place a day after The Big Guy's loss to Kalisto at Payback.

According to Ryback, Vince McMahon would have tried to make him look bad if he continued to appear on television. Around the same time, McMahon wanted the former Nexus member to sign a new contract but he refused.

"This is where they were going to start embarrassing me on TV, essentially run my value down, either forcing me to sign the contract, because there was still like six, seven months to go on my contract, and they've done this before," Ryback added. "It would have been a complete burial of me for my remaining time." [3:17 – 3:34]

On August 5, 2016, Ryback confirmed his exit from WWE after a 12-year association with the company.

