Vince McMahon allegedly did nothing when a WWE Superstar told him to "f*** off" backstage (Exclusive)

WWE has undergone enormous changes since its Attitude Era glory days, and so has Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman is no longer the man he once was as he now deals with talent who are almost 40 years younger than him.

Vince McMahon was younger or of the same age as other WWE stars back in the day, and Vince Russo revealed an interesting backstage incident from his days in the company.

The former WWE head writer reviewed the latest episode of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, and he spoke about how Vince McMahon is feared in WWE these days due to his godlike status.

However, Russo stated that McMahon doesn't react when superstars confront him, and he recalled Shawn Michaels telling the boss to "f*** off to his face."

The former WWE head writer was present backstage and said that Vince McMahon didn't know how to react at that moment.

Here's what Russo revealed:

"And bro, when you stand up to him, he does nothing. I saw it with Shawn for years. Shawn would tell Vince to f*** off to his face, and Vince didn't know how to react. He didn't know what to say. He didn't know what to do. I witnessed it. That is turned into the powerful and Mighty Oz behind the curtain. Oh my god, bro! Come on!"

"Now it's like he is a wise old grandpa" - Russo on Vince McMahon

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

The former head writer said that times have changed as the WWE Chairman is now 75 years old and dealing with many wrestlers in their 20s. Russo added that Vince McMahon has grown to have an intimidating aura as a result.

At the end of the day, Russo felt that McMahon is a wrestling promoter, and people should clearly understand the veteran's approach towards the business.

"Bro, you've got to understand. During that time, okay, like Vince. He was either younger than some of the talent or at least the same age. And bro, like, when you're the same age as the guy, looks at Nailz. You're going to fight the guy? I'm going to fight you, bro! You are the same age. Bro, now it's like he is a wise old grandpa, and he's got these 20-year-old kids that when he walks in a room, they pee their pants. It's like, come on! I say this all the time, Chris. I don't mean to insult Vince or anything like this. But I say this at the end of the day, bro. He is a wrestling promoter. Vince McMahon is a wrestling promoter. There is this fear of God from a guy like [Vince McMahon]. And I'm like, guys, he is a wrestling promoter," revealed Vince Russo.

During the latest Legion of RAW, Vince Russo also commented on backstage politics in WWE possibly affecting NXT stars.

