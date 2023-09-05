Vince McMahon allegedly ordered WWE RAW star to laugh before big gimmick change

The former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was someone who swirled around the idea of having weird, funny, or unique characters on television.

For a WWE star to fit into that gimmick was one of the exceptionally challenging tasks to impress their former boss. RAW Superstar Riddick Moss was allegedly ordered to demonstrate laughter before taking on a significant gimmick change.

The 33-year-old star, from 2021 until this year, was known as Madcap Moss on WWE TV. He and Baron Corbin shared the screen together during this moniker.

However, the 'Madcap Moss' gimmick did not sit well among the wrestling fans, and the RAW star reverted to his previous name, 'Riddick Moss' followed by the 2023 draft.

During an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling LIVE, the 33-year-old dove into the 'Madcap Moss' moniker. He revealed that he had to show Vince McMahon how he would laugh on TV before capitalizing on the character change:

"So I think that there was that aspect to it maybe. I think it kind of just lined up and it was a bit lucky. But I did have to show, demonstrate to Vince (McMahon) that I could laugh. So he explained the character, explained what he was looking for out of the character and then said, ‘Okay, laugh.’ ‘Excuse me?’ He said, ‘Laugh.’ ‘Haha, haha, haha! Haha!’ ‘Alright, that works. We can work with that,'" Moss said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Watch the video below:

Ted DiBiase Sr. disliked Vince McMahon's drastic change to WWE

During a recent interview, legendary Ted Dibiase Sr. recalled Mr. McMahon drastically changed WWE's presentation in the 1980s.

When the 78-year-old purchased the company (then WWF) from his father in 1982, he made wrestling promotion a sports entertainment juggernaut. It included in-ring rivalries becoming less essential and had a major focus on storyline development.

Speaking to Bill Apter during Sportskeeda Wrestling's interview, Dibiase Sr. shared he was skeptical about the revamped WWE product:

"I wasn't comfortable at first, and I guess in a lot of ways I'm still very old school. I'm talking about fans that come up to me that were fans of mine that are older folks. I don't know what the young people [think]. They've been programmed to something I think different because it is a different business," he said.

Check out the full video below:

Given that Triple H has the creative steering of the company, Vince McMahon's involvement in current WWE programming has been put behind. It remains to be seen if the former CEO still has a hold on altering plans to what The Game has decided.

What did you think of Vince McMahon allegedly ordering Riddick Moss how to laugh? Sound off in the comments section below,

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena