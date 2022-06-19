"I trust you " – Vince McMahon allowed top WWE Superstar to use two banned moves

WWE's banned list of moves has seen many additions and exclusions over the years. The company reportedly barred its talent from executing a plethora of dangerous wrestling moves in 2000, including multiple variations of the suplex.

While the rest of the roster was told to cut down on certain maneuvers, Kurt Angle was permitted to use the belly-to-belly and German suplex. The Olympic gold medalist revealed details of his conversation with Vince McMahon during this week's episode of his The Kurt Angle Show podcast.

Kurt Angle's entire move set relied on suplexes, and Vince McMahon trusted the superstar to perform his suplexes safely. Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer recalled about his chat with McMahon:

"Well, not for me in particular, because Vince McMahon pulled me aside and told me, 'Listen, I know that 90% of your repertoire is suplexes, and I want you to keep them because I know you're safe with them," revealed Kurt Angle. "You never land anybody on their head, and I trust you that you will continue to do a good job.' So he allowed me to continue to do my belly-to-belly suplex and my German suplexes." (from 18:33 to 18:56)

Kurt Angle is grateful Vince McMahon didn't ban him from using his suplexes in WWE

Kurt Angle's intense in-ring style would not have been as effective without his hard-hitting suplexes. The WWE Legend was glad officials did not take away his go-to moves.

Kurt Angle also specifically thanked Vince McMahon for letting him continue with his suplex-based offense:

"The thing is, I was really grateful that I didn't have to take them out of my repertoire because that's what I did. That's my offense," Angle continued. "Thank god Vince McMahon continued to let me use it." (from 18:57 to 19:12)

