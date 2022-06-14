WWE apparently did not allow Randy Orton to drive with a former world champion

Kim Orton has revealed that Randy Orton was advised against driving with Kurt Angle by WWE during The Viper's early days in the company.

Orton and Angle traveled together back in the day and had notoriously developed a habit of arriving late at WWE shows. While the Olympic gold medalist was given some leeway as a veteran talent, Orton wasn't lucky enough, as his wife, Kim, recalled on the "Wives of Wrestling" podcast.

The WWE legend initially believed that his unpunctuality would be overlooked as he was close to Angle. However, officials were unwilling to change their policy and instructed him to find a new travel partner:

"I think it was after that time they told Randy he wasn't allowed to drive with Kurt because he kept being late. So like, he was nervous, he was new, and he had to be on time, and they were like, 'Hey, you need to be here on time,'" said Kim Orton. "He was like, 'Oh, you know, I was driving with Kurt.' He thought he had kind of like the pass because he was with Kurt. They were like, 'No, no, no, he (Kurt) has the pass; you have to be here on time.' So, they were like maybe; you don't drive with him anymore." [10:20 - 11:00]

When will Randy Orton make his WWE return?

Randy Orton has not wrestled since losing the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos on the May 20th episode of SmackDown. The Viper has been out of action with a storyline injury, and in his absence, Riddle has kicked off a world title feud with Roman Reigns.

Reports state that WWE's plan is for Orton to return for a SummerSlam showdown against The Tribal Chief.

While there is a feeling of uncertainty backstage over WWE's creative direction, The Apex Predator is expected to appear following Money in the Bank.

Despite the company's unpredictable nature, Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns seems the most likely match to headline this summer's biggest event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wives of Wrestling Podcast" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far