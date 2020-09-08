Jimmy Jacobs was recently interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. The former WWE writer currently works for IMPACT Wrestling. Jacobs was fired from his role in WWE in 2017 after he appeared in a photo with the Butter Club during their 'invasion' of RAW. In a recent interview, Jacobs spoke about his time in the WWE writing team working under Vince McMahon.

Super excited to come back to the ring for the first time since March. It’s been too long! https://t.co/f69wCgewQ0 — Christopher Scoville (@JimmyJacobsX) September 7, 2020

During his interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Jimmy Jacobs spoke about Vince McMahon and the writing team. He revealed how one of the writers on the wrestling team almost got fired by Vince McMahon for not knocking on his office door while going to deliver a script.

Jacobs added that the unnamed writer is now a lead writer in WWE, stressing that he learned that one often wasn't judged by the content of their work:

I was there about a month and a half. One of my friends on the writing team was supposed to go to Vince’s office. Vince had told him to change this and bring it back to him. My friend changed it. He went into Vince’s office without knocking because the guy worked in TV for years. When you are supposed to bring the script to somebody you just go. I never worked for a boss like that when we are doing something live that we have to be so formal. He went into Vince’s office to show him this change. Vince was like, what, you don’t knock?

Vince wanted him fired. The manager of our team was able to save him from being fired but he was in the doghouse. Now he is a lead writer there. He is super talented and the best writer there. I mean pen to paper writer. Vince McMahon wanted to fire him for not knocking on his door. So what you learn there is, you are not judged on the content of your work, but you are judged by all these other weird things.

