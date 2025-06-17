Vince McMahon always called former WWE Champion "when he needed things," says veteran

A major WWE veteran was always called by Vince McMahon whenever he needed something done, according to JBL. The Wrestling God says McMahon used to call The Undertaker "under all circumstances."

When fans talk about the greatest superstars in the history of WWE, The Undertaker's name always comes up. Taker has accomplished almost everything in the business and is one of the most respected stars in the industry.

On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle, WWE Hall of Famer JBL had massive praise for The Undertaker. Here's what he said about Vince McMahon and Taker's friendship:

“He’s the guy Vince McMahon called when he needed things; he was the ultimate ‘break glass’ guy. Nobody wants to carry the title when business is down because you get blamed for stuff. When business is up, everybody wants the title. He called The Undertaker under all circumstances. You know, Triple H was much in the same role. The Undertaker was there a little bit longer, but he was the guy that Vince called when you needed something. He was the fail-safe for when you didn’t know if guys were going to show up." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Vince McMahon booked The Undertaker to lose to JBL back in 2004

During JBL's 10-month-long WWE title reign, he defeated several top stars on SmackDown. He kicked off a feud with The Undertaker on the road to SummerSlam 2004 and defeated him via DQ at the mega event.

JBL then faced The Undertaker once again at No Mercy 2004. The two stars battled in a Last Ride match contested for the WWE Title, with JBL picking up another win courtesy of Heidenreich's help. At Armageddon 2004, JBL defeated Taker, Eddie Guerrero, and Booker T in a Fatal Four-Way match to retain his title.

