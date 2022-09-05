Former AEW World Champion threatened to slap Vince McMahon's "stupid face" after ex-WWE Chairman played embarrassing clip of him 

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently revealed how Vince McMahon continued to worsen what was one of the most embarrassing moments of his in-ring career.

Jericho worked with McMahon in WWE for more than 15 years, and despite them occasionally butting heads, the pairing was able to craft some of the most memorable moments in the company's history.

During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, Chris Jericho stated that an embarrassing sequence during a match led to further humiliation due to McMahon's actions.

"One time I was working with Cesaro in Las Vegas on a non-televised live event, a House Show if you will. I was wearing braces. As I climbed the top rope to do my comeback, my brace got caught in the top rope. I literally fell into the ring. Well, that’s embarrassing enough as it is, but for some reason, Vince McMahon got a clip of it. [He] proceeded to show it for the next like four weeks every time everyone’s in the arena going over their stuff before the show. I’m like ‘I’m gonna slap that stupid face of yours for showing this over and over again.’ [He’s like] ‘Ahaha, it’s so funny.’ Maybe funny for you, not funny for me, and only 3000 people saw it until you kept playing it over and over and over again." H/T SEScoops

Both men have since parted ways with WWE, with Chris Jericho now working for rival promotion AEW, as well as Vince McMahon recently retiring from the company.

Chris Jericho on what is next for Vince McMahon

After the 77 year old shocked the wrestling world last July by announcing his retirement from WWE, many are still wondering what is next for the former chairman.

Speaking on the Swerve City Podcast, Jericho questioned what Vince may do now that he is no longer part of the day-to-day operations of WWE.

"It’d be great if he would still be able to be there to consult, but I don’t think Vince is going to consult anything. When he decided to leave or was asked to leave, whatever the story is, I don’t think he can be a guy that can hang around on the outskirts. He’s gonna have to go and find something else he loves to do." H/T Fightful

Since retiring from WWE, the company's top position is still being held by Vince's daughter Stephanie, who is now the Chairwoman and CEO alongside former entertainment agent Nick Khan.

