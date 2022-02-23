Ex-WWE superstar on how he got Vince McMahon's attention

Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado has spoken on one of his interactions with Vince McMahon during his time in the company.

Dorado arrived in WWE in 2016 as an entrant into the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Dorado would eventually find his way onto WWE's main roster following the tournament. The Puerto Rican teamed up with Gran Metalik and Kalisto to form the group known as the Lucha House Party.

In a recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Dorado spoke of tips he learned to grab Vince McMahon's attention when pitching stories for his character:

"I remember reading (Chris) Jericho’s book, and he was like, ‘Never talk to Vince when he’s eating. He’s never going to be interested. And if you ever see him pick up a pen and a pad, he’s probably really interested.’ So at that point, we’re talking, and he’s kind of giving us [his nods], he’s going along with the flow.” Dorado added: “But then all of a sudden, he picks up a pen and a pad, and I just remember going back to Jericho’s book, like, ‘Oh, s**t’ [laughs] Like he’s interested in what we’re saying now. We got them here now." H/T EWrestling News

With Vince McMahon known to be a very private individual, it is interesting to learn about how the Chairman of WWE operates backstage.

Vince McMahon chooses not to do interviews for WWE

The former WWE Champion continues to be the most recognizable authority figure in WWE till date. However, the Chairman rarely does one-on-one interviews anymore.

Reporting in 2019, Dave Scherer of PWInsider noted that Vince does not want to speak to journalists or members of the media anymore.

"Basically, he doesn’t want to. You can even tell on the conference calls that he isn’t enamored with answering questions. Why that is, only he knows for sure." H/T PWInsider

The last significant interview that McMahon took part in was with Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2014, which aired on the WWE Network.

