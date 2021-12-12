Vince McMahon asked Hall of Famer permission before giving a WWE championship run to Chris Jericho instead of him at the 'last-second'

Chris Jericho became the first-ever Undisputed Champion in WWE by defeating The Rock and Stone Cold on the same night to win the WCW and WWE World titles. However, Kurt Angle has revealed that the push was originally meant for him and got scrapped at the last second.

The Olympic Gold Medalist was set to become WWE's first undisputed champion by winning the two world titles. However, Vince McMahon changed his mind and decided to give that push to Chris Jericho instead.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle disclosed some interesting information about what went down backstage ahead of the monumental occasion. McMahon came to Angle and asked if he'd be okay with Jericho getting the push instead of him:

"Vince McMahon had me picked as The Undisputed Champion. He wanted me to win the two titles. Vince came to me the week prior to the PPV and said, ‘Listen, is it ok if I give it to Jericho because I want to start pushing Jericho and I think this would be great for him.’ I said, ‘You should do that. I think Jericho needs it and this is a great opportunity for him.’ So I was supposed to win The Undisputed Championship but Vince McMahon changed it at the last second and gave it to Jericho."

Chris Jericho created history at Vengeance 2001

Chris Jericho had been in WWE for quite some time but didn't receive the push many believed he would. Jericho's victory over The Rock and Stone Cold at Vengeance proved to be the perfect launching pad to boost his career.

Even though Kurt Angle entered wrestling after Chris Jericho, he was arguably the bigger star at that point. Vince McMahon made the right call as Jericho benefited more from the achievement than Angle would have.

