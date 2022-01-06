"Most definitely" – Ric Flair told Vince McMahon that Hall of Famer would be successful in WWE

WWE legend Ric Flair revealed he told Vince McMahon that Goldberg would be successful in WWE before the WCW icon's first stint in the company.

Goldberg's first WWE run began in 2003 and lasted a year, culminating in a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20. He returned to WWE over a decade later, facing Lesnar again at Survivor Series.

On the Wooooo Nation Uncensored show, Ric Flair was asked by host Mark Madden if he was surprised that Goldberg decided to join WWE. The Nature Boy revealed how he played a part in the WCW Icon joining WWE in 2003:

"I was kind of involved in that. Vince asked me if I thought Bill (Goldberg) could succeed up there (in WWE), and I said, 'Most definitely.'"

Flair said Goldberg's first stint was not as good as his current run in the company:

"I think he left in not real good terms the first time but he came back this time and it's kind of like what I said, that who made a name for themselves that mean somehing, ten years after they've been removed and they can come back and mean something, those are the guys that are special and fans should recognize that. Whether they like their work or they're critical, they deserve it and Bill has made himself worth this every time he's come back."

Goldberg's second WWE run

Goldberg's current WWE stint has seen him face several top stars at iconic pay-per-views.

Apart from Lesnar, he also faced The Undertaker, The Fiend, and Bobby Lashley, to name a few. Goldberg also won the Universal Championship twice, defeating Kevin Owens in 2017 and The Fiend in 2020 for his second Universal title run.

He may not have any more world title runs in him in WWE as he has just one match remaining on his current contract.

Goldberg may not have any more world title runs in him as he has just one match remaining on his current WWE contract. Goldberg's last WWE bout was a No Holds Barred match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2021. He beat Lashley with an impressive performance.

