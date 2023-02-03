Vince McMahon assured top WWE executive he'd step down under surprising circumstance

Vince McMahon has assured Nick Khan that he would step down if it was in the shareholders' best interest.

A few months after shocking the wrestling community with news of his retirement, Vince McMahon threw another curveball with a press release suggesting that he needed to return to WWE to facilitate the company's sale.

What was even more shocking was that WWE issued a press release of their own just 24 hours later confirming that Vince was back on the board of directors. Following his return, a lot of chaos ensued.

Several board members have resigned from their positions, which also includes former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. Following Stephanie's departure from the company, there have been numerous concerns regarding WWE's immediate future.

During today's Q4 earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would end his involvement with WWE following a potential sale if it was in the shareholders' best interest. To this, the CEO of the company revealed that Vince has declared to the board that he would step down if that was the case.

"Yes. Without question. He's declared it to the board. He's declared it to us in management. It's all about shareholder value. Obviously, he is a shareholder. So it's not about what role he'll have. It's about maximizing that value opportunity," Khan said. [H/T Fightful]

Shawn Michaels comments on Vince McMahon's return

Following Vince's return to the company, many fans were wondering if he would be involved in creative again. Triple H recently held a talent meeting where he addressed this and reassured everyone that he will be in charge of the creative side of the business.

Prior to his retirement, Vince McMahon took over NXT from Triple H. Hence, his return sparked a lot of questions regarding the developmental brand's future.

When Shawn Michaels was asked if Vince's return would impact NXT during the NXT Vengeance Day Media Call, he said:

"He has not, and I don't think (he will). I'd imagine that Vince probably has bigger fish to fry than us down here in NXT," Shawn Michaels said. "One of the things I enjoy about my job down here is the plausible deniability that I'm allowed to have. I don't ask a lot of questions because I don't want to know the answers to some of them." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Now that Vince has assured the directors that he will step down if it's in the shareholders' best interest, we will have to wait and see if he follows through with his word.

