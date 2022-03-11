"Vince McMahon didn't have the belief in me" - WWE legend reveals why he was replaced in the WrestleMania main event

Vince McMahon usually only puts the biggest stars in the WrestleMania main event. It's a prestigious spot that used to be reserved for only two superstars (or three, and in some cases, four), but the shift to two nights means that there is another spot open to headline the show. One such WWE legend revealed the story of why he was taken from his spot in the WrestleMania main event.

The year was 2000, and WrestleMania 16, labeled as WrestleMania 2000 was headlined by a Fatal-Four-Way match featuring The Rock, Triple H, Big Show, and Mick Foley. The latter had just come out of retirement, and it was the infamous "McMahon in every corner" bout. It was eventually won by The Game after Vince McMahon helped Stephanie and turned on The Brahma Bull.

However, Foley wasn't supposed to be in the match in the first place. He had just retired after losing an epic feud to Triple H, and Chris Jericho was originally scheduled for the main event. In an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Jericho confirmed that he was, in fact, scheduled to be a part of the main event at WrestleMania 2000:

"The original plan for that match for the four way was Hunter, Rock, Big Show, and Jericho. If you think that I’m just saying that because I heard rumors, or someone told me, they actually made promotional pieces for the match, and this is kind of like the press kit for Wrestlemania 2000 was what they called it,” said Jericho.

He admitted, however, that Vince McMahon didn't believe in him and that was why they got Mick Foley back:

“Then I think Vince didn’t have the belief in me, I guess, to put me in that spot yet, so he brought Mick [Foley] back. That was after Mick had retired,” added Jericho. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

The photo below shows the original poster that advertised Chris Jericho for the main event of WrestleMania 2000.

Vince McMahon gave Chris Jericho his WrestleMania main event

It took another two years, but Chris Jericho finally got his WrestleMania main event. It was 2002 and Jericho became the undisputed world champion after defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night - something that nobody else can claim to do.

Triple H, meanwhile, had missed the entire invasion angle of 2001 and returned as a big babyface, winning his first of two Royal Rumbles to secure a spot in the world title match at WWE WrestleMania X8.

With Stephanie McMahon in his corner, Jericho faced and lost the Undisputed title to The Game. However, years later, the legend admitted that despite being in the last spot on the card, the "true" main event was The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan in the "Icon vs. Icon" match.

Given the reaction that the crowd had to the bout, it's hard to disagree with Jericho's sentiment in this case.

