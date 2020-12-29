Vince McMahon berated former WWE Champion 10 minutes before unscripted segment

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed that Vince McMahon verbally berated him before his 'unscripted' promo on Carlito, back in 2007.

Ric Flair spoke to TalkSPORT recently, and The Nature Boy discussed dealing with self-confidence issues during his final years in WWE. Flair opened up on a scathing promo that he had cut on Carlito in the backstage area and revealed that Vince McMahon had given him a piece of his mind before the promo.

What happened was, I just got my a** chewed up by Vince McMahon, literally ten minutes before that. Vince chewed my a** out and told me I needed to lead by example, not worry about what I was doing, that if he was worried he would take care of me.

But he had just worn my a** out. I walked back to the locker room and Bruce Prichard was there and he said, ‘We need you to do this promo’.

I said, ‘No problem!’ That’s the truth, there was no script. And I gave him everything Vince gave me and more!

The segment in question saw Ric Flair going on a rant when he learned that Carlito was leaving the arena in the middle of the show. Flair called Carlito a lazy guy who didn't have a passion for the business. The Nature Boy stormed off in the end, leaving Carlito in a state of disbelief and anger over what he had just heard.

Carlito and Ric Flair are both going to appear on RAW Legends Night next week. Carlito did fine for himself during his WWE stint but never managed to become a main event player. He was a solid mid-carder, though, and won the Intercontinental title as well as the United States title during his run in WWE.