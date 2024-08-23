Vince McMahon had a better wrestling brain than other promoters, feels controversial veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently recounted his experience working for Vince McMahon. He also spoke about how it was different from working with former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter.

Russo is a renowned wrestling writer. He is often credited with WWE's success during the Attitude Era. However, the veteran has had his fair share of controversies, with many blaming him as a primary reason for WCW's going out of business. Russo also worked with other major wrestling promotions, such as TNA Wrestling.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo compared working for Vince McMahon and Dixie Carter. He claimed it was easier to get ideas across to McMahon. He revealed that he had to spend a lot of time explaining his ideas to Dixie, which impacted his writing for other major stars in TNA at the time.

"When I worked with Vince McMahon, he would say, 'Vince, what are we doing tonight? Meaning, what am I doing tonight? Okay, Vince, here's what we are doing.' I swear to God, it was a 10-minute conversation, and he didn't say anything. He listened to what we were doing. Bro, when Dixie was a character on the show, I had to spend more time with her than anybody else. As the owner of the company she should have known Vince is the head writer, he's gotta work with Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Booker T, and Kevin Nash. He's got a hundred people to work with. So, I'm gonna spend as little of his time as possible, but it was the complete opposite." [From 5:10 onwards]

Vince McMahon has stepped down from his roles in WWE ever since a lawsuit from former employee Janel Grant surfaced, accusing him of sexual misconduct and harassment.

It will be interesting to see if the 78-year-old veteran ever shows up again on WWE TV.

