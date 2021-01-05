Vince McMahon booked Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg; how WWE's creative team reacted (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling has learned that Vince McMahon ultimately made the decision to book Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble. However, according to a WWE source, the company’s creative team “isn’t so keen” on the idea.

This week’s episode of RAW ended with Goldberg confronting McIntyre after the Scot's win over Keith Lee. The two men are now set to go one-on-one for the first time in a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on January 31.

Prior to this week’s RAW, Goldberg had been expected to work with Roman Reigns when he next appeared in WWE. The two men were originally supposed to face each other at WrestleMania 36 before Reigns pulled out of the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

As recently as December 2020, Goldberg continued to tease a match against Reigns. He hinted on WWE show The Bump that the Universal Champion could be “next” when he competes in WWE again.

High-profile names including Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair appeared on this week’s RAW Legends Night episode of RAW. Goldberg, however, was not advertised for the show.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed in 2020 that his WWE contract allows him to compete in two matches per year. Although Goldberg has held the WWE Universal Championship and WWE World Heavyweight Championship, he has never won the WWE Championship.