Details on Vince McMahon booking himself in embarrassing segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has confirmed that Vince McMahon came up with the idea to soil his pants on the October 19, 1998 episode of WWE RAW.

The terrified WWE Chairman peed himself after Steve Austin held a toy gun to his head during the memorable segment. Austin further mocked his boss by creating a new catchphrase for him, "McMahon 3:16 says I just p****d my pants."

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the way that he and Ed Ferrara booked McMahon’s character. He also revealed that the WWE Chairman occasionally created his own iconic moments.

“Here's where I give Vince all the credit in the world," said Russo. "Bro, the peeing his pants? That was Vince’s idea! Because, bro, think about it, for me and Ed to pitch that, ‘Well, Vince, then you’re gonna soil yourself in the middle of the [ring]…’ That’s difficult. Bro, that was Vince’s idea, and that was the beauty of it.” [3:27-3:52]

Vince Russo's experiences with other bosses after Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon’s villainous Mr. McMahon character is widely viewed as one of the greatest on-screen personalities in WWE history.

Vince Russo went on to pitch ideas to two other higher-ups, Dixie Carter and Jeff Jarrett, during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. Unlike McMahon, he felt that Carter and Jarrett were more focused on their own characters than the overall show.

“My experiences with Jeff Jarrett and my experience with Dixie Carter was such a pain in the backside, bro, because I’m trying to write a show, and all they were worried about was their character," said Russo. "And I knew I was gonna have to spend so much time with Jeff, and especially Dixie, bro. She wore me out.” [2:25-2:52]

Russo also revealed that he and Ed Ferrara were responsible for Vince McMahon’s Royal Rumble victory in 1999. He said they immediately knew the WWE Chairman would not headline WrestleMania 15, which is why he was quickly removed from the main event.

