Vince McMahon breaks silence following recent search warrant from federal law enforcement agents - Reports

Vince McMahon has expressed his thoughts to WWE employees, followed by the latest wake of federal law enforcement implementing a search warrant on him.

In 2022 McMahon was investigated for alleged misconduct, having an affair, and paying a hush-money settlement to the former employee. After the 77-year-old was found under these accusations, he stepped down from the CEO position, but the Stamford-based company still has to pay fees for the related lawsuit.

On July 17th, 2023, WWE unveiled its second-quarter financial report stating that federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on McMahon and served a federal grand jury subpoena. Still, no charges have been filed against him.

However, WrestleVotes has revealed a statement from Vince McMahon that he sent internally to WWE's employees regarding his search warrant executed by the authorities.

The Executive Chairman shared that he believes in the government's investigation and everything will be resolved without any more findings of his misdeeds or offenses.

Mr. McMahon also stated that currently, he has turned his attention to recovering from spinal surgery and closing the transaction deal with Endeavour.

Below is an excerpt from the Executive Chairman's statement:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Below is a statement from Vince McMahon sent internally to WWE employees this morning with a quote regarding the news of law enforcement agents executing a search warrant. pic.twitter.com/8rCQbn7oYA

WWE legend Candice Michelle defended Vince McMahon over an infamous controversial segment

During a recent interview, the former WWE Women's Champion took McMahon's side when asked about an arguable segment from Backlash 2006.

The bizarre segment consisted of Candice Michelle asking the Executive Chairman to cure her chest cold. However, Mr. McMahon magically healed her cold by grabbing her "br***ts."

The 44-year-old female legend revealed to Steve Fall of Ten Count that the eccentric segment was part of a storyline, and the pair portrayed their characters.

"I don't think that stuff is really pitched, it's just like you are going to have a segment with Vince McMahon and here is what you should say. This kind of is not like grabbing my br***ts, it's like more of pitch like you're an actress in a scene of you know, like you go in as a character and you come out of that character."

Check out the full video below:

Time and again, Vince McMahon has creatively pitched strange bits in WWE, but now all those things have caught up with him in real life. Only time will tell if the related lawsuit grabs him another loop after the search warrant.

