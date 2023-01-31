Vince McMahon didn't care for major dream match pitting former WWE Superstar to happen, former writer claims

Until recently, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had the final call over matches contested on television and at big events. Over the years, the Stamford-based promotion has put on many mouthwatering contests. However, there were some missed opportunities as well.

One such dream match was a Fatal-4-Way pitting all four members of the Four Horsewomen of WWE: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

According to former WWE writer Chris Dunn, who spoke on the Public Enemies Podcast, the Executive Chairman of the Board didn't want it to happen.

“I don’t think Vince was ever on board with it. I think others in the company were. I think it probably could’ve ended up happening eventually, but it wasn’t anything ever really on the docket. I think some people really wanted it to happen and build towards it, but I feel like if everyone was still with the company now, it definitely would’ve.” (H/T ewrestlingnews)

The foursome is a major achievement of the company's black-and-gold era in NXT. All the women went on to have unprecedented success. They became world champions and mainstays of WWE, with Flair, Lynch, and Mercedes even holding the distinction of having headlined WrestleMania.

While an unforeseen event like a superstar leaving due to an injury or an unfortunate death (Eddie Guerrero versus Shawn Michaels will forever be a dream match that never was) is beyond one's control, sometimes, the management simply doesn't care much for it to make it happen.

With Mercedes Mone leaving the global juggernaut, the bout likely might never happen. You can read more about a former WWE Women's Champion wanting to face Mone at some point in the future here.

What the remaining three Horsewomen are up to at WWE WrestleMania 39

While it hasn't been made official yet, Triple H and creative may be heading towards a massive grudge match between Becky Lynch and Bayley on The Grandest Stage of Them All. If booked strongly, the contest is a worthy headliner for Night One, giving way to Bayley's first 'Mania main event.

Becky Lynch and Bayley are scheduled as of now to fight next week on Monday Night RAW inside a Steel Cage. If recent events are any indication, the contest on the February 6, 2023, episode of the red brand will definitely have shenanigans.

Meanwhile, 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley has chosen Charlotte Flair as her Mania opponent. WWE has officially announced the blockbuster bout as well.

Rhea and Charlotte's history dates back to 2020, when the latter won the Rumble last, eliminating The Eradicator herself.

The duo met at Mania 36, where Flair defeated Rhea to capture the NXT Women's Championship. Both superstars faced each other several times later on as well, most notably at the Money in the Bank 2021 Premium Live Event, where once again, Flair defeated Rhea to win the RAW Women's Championship.

If the matriarch of Judgment Day manages to score a huge win over Charlotte at WrestleMania 39, she will get a measure of revenge, and beyond that, win her first SmackDown Women's Championship in the process.

