Vince McMahon case "will probably" not go to trial, according to lawyer (Exclusive)

While the allegations against Vince McMahon are serious, a lawyer believes the case may not go to trial.

The former WWE chairman has been making ripples in the pro wrestling community recently, owing to the accusations he has been targeted with. The allegations by former WWE employee Janel Grant are severe, leading to much buzz regarding the future of Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, lawyer Dmitriy Shakhnevich explained why he thinks the parties will reach a settlement instead of being taken to court in a trial.

He stated:

"So statistically speaking, well over 90% of cases settle. So, if you are just going by the numbers, this will probably settle." [26:32 onward]

Furthermore, the lawyer explained whether the civil case could turn into a criminal one in the near future.

"Could it? Yes. And we don't know if that process is going anywhere at all, right? What we know now is that he hasn't been arrested. That's all we know... The allegations here do kind of sound criminal. And so, is it possible? Sure. We can't again jump to that conclusion. That will simply be unfair to do," he said. [34:46 onward]

Now, people will have to wait to see how the matter involving Vince McMahon progresses in the coming weeks.

