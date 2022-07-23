How Vince McMahon regularly checked in with released WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon regularly checked in with Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, asking about his health after his release.

While Brisco is a distinguished professional wrestler, Attitude Era fans may remember him as one of Mr. McMahon's stooges. After a long and illustrious backstage career, the legend was officially released in 2020. This did not stop McMahon from regularly checking in on his old friend.

When Sportskeeda reached out to Brisco for his thoughts on McMahon following the latter's retirement, he mentioned how honored he was about their long partnership and friendship.

"I am honored to have worked with Vince [McMahon] for 35+ years. I didn’t always agree with him, but was always allowed to voice my opinion. He changed the world of wrestling when many had tried and failed. He was always a friend. Even after I was let go he would check in with me to make sure my health was good," Brisco said.

As the business of sports entertainment ushers in a brand new era, it remains to be seen how it will fare without Vince McMahon.

Gerald Brisco also defended Vince McMahon against Twitter trolls

While a vocal contingent on Twitter was outspoken about the former CEO's retirement, Brisco went on social media to defend his dear friend. He mentioned how, without Vince McMahon, the trolls would never have discovered the wonderful world of sports entertainment:

Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ @Fgbrisco Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up. If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do. Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up. If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do.

At the same time, he maintained that he was disappointed by the allegations leveled upon McMahon. He even praised the board for holding the former Chairman responsible for his alleged actions.

Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ @Fgbrisco To be clear, the allegations of workplace misconduct are very serious and disappointing to me. I applaud the board for holding people accountable for their actions. To be clear, the allegations of workplace misconduct are very serious and disappointing to me. I applaud the board for holding people accountable for their actions.

Following McMahon's retirement from WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were appointed as Co-CEOs while Bruce Prichard is slated to become the Head of Creative.

What's your own fondest memory of The Stooges from the Attitude Era?

