"Disappointed to see all you jabronis" - WWE legend takes shot at fans celebrating Vince McMahon's retirement

Gerald Brisco came to the defense of Vince McMahon after some fans noticeably celebrated his retirement today.

He spent 36 years working for WWE until he was let go in September 2020. Brisco tweeted out that he received a call from McMahon letting him know that he was no longer needed. The 75-year-old said that he was okay with the decision and would be around to help the talent if needed.

After Vince announced his retirement, many fans celebrated on social media as it could represent a new direction for the promotion. The WWE Hall of Famer didn't take too kindly to the reactions and delivered a message to all the fans using the retirement as a reason to celebrate.

"Disappointed to see all you jabronis celebrating the retirement of the man who created a world that gave you so much enjoyment growing up. If Vince never existed, all you marks would have sadder lives than you already do."

The WWE Universe reacts to the Brisco's comments about Vince McMahon

Most fans disagreed with Gerald Brisco's comments on the matter and claimed that wrestling will continue to be great in Vince's absence.

I appreciate many of the things WWF/WWE has done. What Vince has done. But I disagree with you. Wrestling was great before Vince, it will be great after Vince. I was enjoying the hell out of just watching AWA back in the 70s. Wrestling is thriving now, not just cause of one man.

Others agreed with the WWE Hall of Famer's sentiments and claimed that Vince built sports entertainment.

Do you think it was the right time for Vince to step away from WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

