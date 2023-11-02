Vince McMahon compared 54-year-old star to John Cena to "motivate him" 

John Cena has shared an interesting tidbit about a former WWE Champion.

The Cenation Leader recently sat down to look back at a bunch of his memorable WWE matches. He opened up about his Extreme Rules 2010 match against Batista for the WWE Championship. The two powerhouses battled it out in a Last Man Standing match for the top prize, and it was Cena who came out victorious in the end.

While speaking about the match, John Cena revealed that Vince McMahon was comparing him and Batista in order to motivate The Animal. Check out his comments below:

"I didn't know Vince was comparing the two of us to try to motivate him. I didn't know there was any resentment to opportunities one would receive. But he didn't cave. It made him work harder. But I think it's his perseverance that has got him where he is today." [2:54-3:11]

John Cena and Batista's feud marked the end of the latter's WWE run

Batista targeted Cena on the road to WrestleMania 26 in 2010. The two megastars feuded over the WWE title as The Show of Shows loomed closer. Cena went on to defeat Batista at WrestleMania, Extreme Rules, and Over The Limit.

This was it for Batista's WWE run, and he left the company immediately after. The 54-year-old made his big return to the company on the January 20, 2014, episode of RAW. He was booed out of the building at Royal Rumble 2014 when he won the annual free-for-all.

The Animal went on to tap out to Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania XXX. He then joined the reunited Evolution and feuded with The Shield. Batista left soon after and returned in 2019 for one last match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, which he lost.

Who was your favorite WWE Superstar between John Cena and Batista back in 2010?

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Cena's quotes!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think