Vince McMahon was confused during the infamous invasion angle, according to WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von recently discussed the profound impact of ECW on the professional wrestling industry.

During the height of the Monday Night Wars in 1997, Vince McMahon opted to collaborate with ECW, orchestrating an invasion of RAW during an episode to bolster its viewership ratings.

In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, D-Von Dudley talked about the day of the invasion. He remebered how Vince, who was doing commentary during that time had a confused look on his face when that happened.

"I remember going to the Manhattan Center when we did the invasion. I remember looking at the expression on Vince McMahon's face sitting down on commentary like, 'What the f**k is going on?'" Dudley said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

D-Von Dudley talked about of the impact of ECW on Stone Scold Steve Austin's WWE career

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the most important superstar in WWE history.

The Rattlesnake spent a few months of his career in ECW before joining World Wrestling Entertainment. In the aforementioned interview, D-Von Dudley noted that ECW played a significant role in shaping Austin into the iconic figure he became.

"If it wasn't for ECW, there would probably be no Stone Cold Steve Austin. He came to ECW, Steve Austin did after leaving WCW, and then went to WWE and had a whole new persona. And it was because of ECW that gave Steve the notion to be able to come back and be himself again," Dudley said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

With the Stamford-based company marking the 40-year anniversary of Wrestlemania this year, it will be intriguing to note if the sound of glass shattering echoes during the much-anticipated event.

