WWE Hall of Famer reveals that he was the pro-wrestling version of Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. has revealed that his Million Dollar Man character was basically an early version of Vince McMahon as a professional wrestler.

However, the character was the brain-child of none other than Vince McMahon himself.

Speaking to JBL and Gerald Brisco on an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Ted DiBiase discussed the Million Dollar Man character. He spoke about how Vince McMahon pitched the idea to him, and how Pat Patterson told him that the idea was basically Vince as a professional wrestler.

"Exactly! Pat told me if Vince could be a character in his own show, this is who he'd be and in so many ways outside of getting in the ring...of course he did get in the ring eventually a couple of times...he did become that character as he was in television more you know! I think anyway," said Ted DiBiase

In many ways the Million Dollar Man was more of an exaggerated version of Vince McMahon's own on-screen character, who was not as flamboyant with his money.

Vince McMahon found success as himself in the pro-wrestling ring

Vince McMahon may have spent a lot of time behind the announce desk early on, but he had a successful run as a WWE Superstar as well. McMahon had a number of matches, 63 to be exact.

His first match saw him go up against Stone Cold Steve Austin back in 1998 on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The match would end in a No Contest, very similar to Vince McMahon's last match in a WWE ring. This one saw him take on CM Punk on an episode of RAW back in 2012.

In total, Vince McMahon has won 14 singles matches, not including an arm wrestling match against Mankind at Madison Square Garden.

