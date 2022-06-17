WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once criticized popular AEW tag team FTR for their work during their days in WWE.

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have slowly established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the business. After leaving WWE, the duo signed with AEW, where they quickly defeated top teams and won the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Harwood and Wheeler are the current AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions and fans have recently noticed and appreciated the team's efforts to make the division shine once again. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Dax Harwood recalled the time McMahon criticized the duo for their work in the ring:

“It was from a night we wrestled in WWE, and waiting in Gorilla for us after the match was Vince McMahon. He had his hands in his pockets and said to us, ‘Everyone says you’re the next great tag team. But you know what I see? The problem with you guys is you’re just professional wrestlers.’ That night in the ring, standing next to Bret, I thought to myself, ‘Damn right, I’m a professional wrestler. I’m a great professional wrestler, and look at where my life is right now.’” [H/T: SI]

It was an interesting revelation by Harwood as the two have been proving their skills around the world by winning championships and creating an undeniable legacy.

Reported details on the possibility of WWE firing Vince McMahon

Last night, a report came out which claimed that Vince McMahon was under investigation over a secret $3 million settlement with a former employee. McMahon reportedly had an affair with the employee and an NDA was signed.

Controversy erupted across the wrestling world as the news spread like wildfire. The allegations against McMahon and John Laurinaitis have come out of nowhere and are currently being investigated.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon owns a huge majority of the voting power within WWE. This technically means the board cannot fire McMahon even if they decide to vote him out:

"Another aspect of this is the board has power, but Vince… Even though Vince does not own a majority of the stock, Vince owns, the way that the stock is set up, Vince owns a huge majority of the voting power, so it’s not like Vince can be voted out. He would have to resign or there would have to be outside pressure that would make Vince quit, which is one of the reasons why, like I said, he’s going like, ‘It’s just business as usual," said Dave Meltzer.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The investigation by the WWE board into Vince McMahon began in April and uncovered previous NDA’s with former female WWE employees who made allegations of misconduct against McMahon & John Laurinaitis.



- WSJ The investigation by the WWE board into Vince McMahon began in April and uncovered previous NDA’s with former female WWE employees who made allegations of misconduct against McMahon & John Laurinaitis.- WSJ https://t.co/oPHuqBoHbZ

As of now, neither McMahon nor Laurinaitis have commented on the allegations. It is a developing story and Sportskeeda will keep you updated as it progresses.

