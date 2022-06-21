WWE veteran says controversial Vince McMahon's decision gave him sleepless nights for two decades (Exclusive)

Earl Hebner struggled to sleep properly for more than 20 years after Vince McMahon ordered him to play a controversial role in the Montreal Screwjob.

Vince McMahon booked Shawn Michaels to defeat Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1997 without informing The Hitman. Hebner, the referee for the match, was told at short notice to award the victory to Michaels when he locked Hart in a sharpshooter.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Hebner revealed the incident gave him sleepless nights until he finally reconciled with Hart two years ago.

“I hadn’t slept well except two years ago when we made up,” Hebner said. “It bothered me a long time. It bothered me just as much as it did Bret. As time went on, and then you hear this and that and the other, it was a bad situation for everybody.” [2:17-2:37]

Watch the video above to hear more from Hebner about the Montreal Screwjob. He also named a former WWE Champion as his favorite movie star.

Earl Hebner’s relationship with Shawn Michaels after Vince McMahon’s decision

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Referee Earl Hebner breaks down instructions to WWF Heavyweight Champion Bret Hart and challenger Shawn Michaels as WWF President Gorilla Monsoon and Jose Lothario look on before the 60-minute Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII. Referee Earl Hebner breaks down instructions to WWF Heavyweight Champion Bret Hart and challenger Shawn Michaels as WWF President Gorilla Monsoon and Jose Lothario look on before the 60-minute Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII. https://t.co/jsyIre00d1

Although the Montreal Screwjob happened almost a quarter of a century ago, it remains one of the most talked-about incidents in wrestling history.

Earl Hebner has interacted with Bret Hart’s Survivor Series opponent Shawn Michaels in recent years, but they did not discuss what happened in Montreal.

“I’ve been with Shawn but I haven’t really brought it up,” Hebner added. “I’ve seen him a couple of places, autographs, but I sometimes don’t like bringing it up.” [2:44-2:52]

Earl’s twin brother, Dave Hebner, passed away last week at the age of 73. The two men participated in a memorable angle during the Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan match at a WWF The Main Event show in 1988.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far