Vince McMahon shut down Former WWE Champion's creative request after making his return to the company

Top WWE Superstar Sheamus recently revealed that Vince McMahon turned down his plea to have his old entrance music back upon his return in 2020.

The Celtic Warrior has been a part of WWE's main roster since 2009 and is one of the most experienced members of today's locker room. With a lengthier run, a character can become stale, and therefore when he returned to in-ring action in 2020, the former WWE Champion wanted to add a hint of nostalgia to his on-screen persona.

In an interview with SPORTBible, Sheamus stated that the former WWE Chairman declined his request to have his old entrance music back when he made his return.

"Of course, it’s amazing what music can do. I had so many requests when I came back in 2020 for me to bring back ‘Written in My Face.’ … But it’s just funny, when that music hits the reaction it can have on the crowd." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Sheamus is showing no signs of slowing down as this past weekend fans saw what may have been the best match of his WWE career so far. He faced off against the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, at Clash At The Castle.

Sheamus on how WWE has changed with Vince McMahon gone

With the 77 year old retiring from the wrestling business, his son-in-law Triple H has taken over his responsiblitles as head of creative.

With such a huge shift in power, Sheamus was asked in an interview with The Mirror if the backstage environment has changed with Triple H replacing Vince McMahon. The former WWE Champion mentioned the positive changes and effects of the change.

"It's fun you know. This wrestlers or superstars thing doesn't really matter, it just is what it is. But there's a lot of talent in the mix now, a lot of new matchups, a lot of fresh stuff. You get to see longer matches on TV as well which is great. People don't tune in to see a load of talking all the time, they tune in every week to see wrestling and that's what people are getting now." [H/T Mirror]

As well as Triple H running creative, Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie is now one of two new CEOs running the day-to-day operations in WWE.

