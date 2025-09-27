Vince McMahon dominated USA Network and other partners, reveals WWE veteran after ESPN fiasco (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Vince McMahon dominated his TV network partners. Over the years, WWE has aired its shows on several platforms like the USA Network, Fox Sports, TNN, Spike, CW, Netflix, and many more.

After the Vince McMahon regime, the TKO-led management ushered in a new era for WWE with Wrestlepalooza. The show marked the company's PLE debut on ESPN. However, ESPN seemingly did not like the show and graded it a C in an article published on their website.

On a recent episode of Brodown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that WWE has become used to some broadcasting partners. He recalled consulting for the USA Network, where the executives were afraid of Vince McMahon and barely ever said anything to the company about their programming.

"A lot of people need to understand and realize that the WWE's main partner for years and years was the USA Network. I was consulting for the USA Network, and I could tell you, they were in fear of Vince McMahon, they were in fear of the WWE. They never spoke up. The tail was wagging the dog. Because let's face it, RAW was the most popular thing on the network. So WWE got very used to having partners like UPN, USA Network, and even Spike for a short period of time."

The veteran writer noted that major platforms like Netflix and ESPN were different. He said that they would hold WWE accountable for the shows they are broadcasting on their network.

"We got a little taste of what happened when they went to FOX Sports. We saw what happened. FOX ain't no freaking USA Network. And let me tell you, ESPN is huge. Netflix is huge. I think WWE has this mindset that they are bigger than ESPN and Netflix. You're not, guys. You're not!"

With PLE's happeneing almost every two weeks, it will be interesting to see how Triple H and Co. manage the fan and network expectations in the future.

